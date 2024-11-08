The Trump Trade, More Fed Relief, and NVDA Joins the Dow | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the market rally after President-elect Trump’s victory on Tuesday night, the Fed’s latest rate cut and whether their path forward has changed, and Nvidia’s (NVDA) addition to the Dow. Then, they welcome on Mike Cintolo of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader to talk about what he’s seeing under the hood of the market and which stocks and sectors are breaking out.

