The Market is SO Back! But for How Long? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, the bull market is back! Chris and Brad discuss the strong market breakout to start 2025, impressive growth at Netflix (NFLX) that pushed shares to fresh all-time highs, and earnings results from airlines that may signal another leg up for the sector. Then, they welcome on Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief of MoneyShow, to share his perspective on the bull market, sector trends, and why investors should “Be Bold.” You can access the MoneyShow 2025 Top Picks Report here.

