The Market is in a Correction. How Long Will It Last? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the market selloff on the heels of the latest surprisingly strong jobs numbers, rising bond yields and expectations that the Fed may not be quick to cut rates further, and how Nvidia’s (NVDA) Jensen Huang killed quantum computing stocks with one comment at this month’s CES. Then, Cabot Growth Investor’s Mike Cintolo joins to give his thoughts on the market, the nascent correction and positioning for 2025.

