The Long-Awaited Cannabis Rally May Finally Be Here | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad briefly discuss the market’s latest moves before they’re joined by Cabot Cannabis Investor’s Chief Analyst, Michael Brush, to talk about the massive rally in cannabis stocks on reports that President Trump may be moving forward on rescheduling. Then, in the second half, your hosts run through their takes over the last six months, pay for their bad calls, and field an unexpected round of questions from Producer Madison. For more information about the offer mentioned in this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

