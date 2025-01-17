The Bull Market May Hinge on these 6 Earnings Hotspots | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad debate whether cooler inflation stemmed the bleeding in the bull market and discuss first impressions of bank earnings and the market’s possible response to President-elect Trump taking office. Then, they break down six earnings “hotspots” to watch as Q1 earnings season heats up, including retail, electric vehicles, airlines, insurance, and more. For more information on this week’s offer for Cabot Top Ten Trader, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

