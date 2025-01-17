Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Podcast

The Bull Market May Hinge on these 6 Earnings Hotspots | Cabot Street Check

January 17, 2025
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad debate whether cooler inflation stemmed the bleeding in the bull market and discuss first impressions of bank earnings and the market’s possible response to President-elect Trump taking office. Then, they break down six earnings “hotspots” to watch as Q1 earnings season heats up, including retail, electric vehicles, airlines, insurance, and more. For more information on this week’s offer for Cabot Top Ten Trader, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

