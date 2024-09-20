The 6 Biggest Non-Fed Stories for the Next 6 Months | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the Fed’s much-anticipated rate cut and the market’s reaction, whether the initial rally in small-cap stocks is a sign of what’s to come, and if the bottom is already in on the major indexes. Then, they make pitches for the six biggest stories that the market will be talking about for the next six months now that the Fed is off its back.

