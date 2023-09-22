The 5 Best-Looking Stocks We Refuse to Buy | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad climb atop their moral high horses and discuss ethical investing and the 5 best-looking stocks they refuse to buy. But first, they break down the market’s response to the latest Fed meeting and persistent higher rates. Then, they check in on the ARM and CART IPOs, Goldman Sachs’ recent analysis of what leads to higher prices for newly public firms down the road, and the impact of UAW and SAG-AFTRA strikes on the shares of automakers and media companies.

