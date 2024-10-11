Tesla’s Robotaxi was Hollywood’s Latest Flop | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Tesla’s (TSLA) “We, Robot” event and the market’s response to the Robotaxi and the Optimus dancing robots, the latest inflation figures, and whether third-quarter earnings season will move stocks. Then, they welcome on Carl Delfeld, Chief Analyst of Cabot Explorer, to discus the “Great Rebalancing,” money moving from U.S. equities to global markets, and how to invest around the world. You can find the promotion mentioned on today’s episode, as well as future promotions, at cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

