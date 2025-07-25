Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tesla Earnings Bomb, Meme Stocks Soar, and 3 Micro-Caps to Buy | Cabot Street Check

July 25, 2025
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the possible return of inflation, developments on the tariff front, Tesla’s (TSLA) earnings and a new class of meme stocks that briefly took the market by storm. Then, former Cabot analyst Rich Howe joins to talk micro-cap stocks and spin-offs and offer his perspective on the market. For more from Rich, visit stockspinoffinvesting.com; to learn more about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

