Tech Stocks Drop and Saving for College | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris is out on vacation so Brad flies solo through some market news as the VIX hits multi-year highs, jobs disappointment contributes to an ongoing market correction and earnings season heats up. Then he’s joined by special guest Producer Madison to talk all about how to save for college for your kids (or grandkids). They talk about advantages and disadvantages of UGMA/UTMA accounts and 529 accounts, how college expenses are actually moderating (for some families) and some of the practical considerations that come into play when you’re setting aside money for kids.

