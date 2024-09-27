Small Caps, a Value Stock Surge, and China’s Central Bank | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss EVs, the latest stimulus moves from China’s central bank, a resurgence in value stocks, and recent data pointing to a high level of retail investor cash still on the sidelines (and what it will take to move that into the market). Then, Tyler Laundon, Chief Analyst of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, joins to talk all about small-cap stocks, how he expects the Fed’s new rate posture to affect them going forward, and the small-cap sectors that look likely to outperform. For the Small-Cap Confidential promotion for new subscribers mentioned on the episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

