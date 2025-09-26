Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Podcast

Small Caps and IPOs Are In, Large Caps Are Out | Cabot Street Check

September 26, 2025
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the recent dip in the market, the outperformance of small-cap stocks, and a rebounding IPO market. Then, they look at the recent outperformance of Intel (INTC) on the heels of investments from Nvidia (NVDA) and the federal government and talk about investing in a market where the government is picking winners and losers. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

Chris Preston

Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.