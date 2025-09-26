Small Caps and IPOs Are In, Large Caps Are Out | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the recent dip in the market, the outperformance of small-cap stocks, and a rebounding IPO market. Then, they look at the recent outperformance of Intel (INTC) on the heels of investments from Nvidia (NVDA) and the federal government and talk about investing in a market where the government is picking winners and losers. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

