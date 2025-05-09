Small-Cap Stocks, Gold, and Getting Bullish | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Brad runs through the news of a trade deal with the U.K., the latest Fed meeting, and Warren Buffett’s retirement announcement. Then, he’s joined by Tyler Laundon, who takes a look under the hood of the market, breaks down his bullish stance on gold (and how to play it) and highlights the areas of strength he’s currently seeing in small-cap stocks. For more information on this week’s special offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

