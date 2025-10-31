Sizing Up 8 Hot Stocks: Are These Tricks or Treats? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss earnings from a handful of Mag. 7 companies, the latest trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, and the Fed’s decision to cut rates by another 25 basis points. Then, they run through eight of the best-performing large-cap stocks in the market and debate whether they want a fun-size, full-size, or king-size stake in their portfolios. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

