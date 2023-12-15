Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rate Cuts, Hot Sauce, and Paying for Bad Takes | Cabot Street Check

December 15, 2023
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss softening interest rates, the expectations for rate cuts in 2024 following the latest Fed meeting, and how stocks are responding as the year comes to a close. Then, they pay the price for their bad takes with another round of hot sauce roulette hosted by the recently returned Producer Madison.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

