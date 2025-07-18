Powell Fears, Retail Cheers Make for a Flat Market | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the risk of an early dismissal of Jerome Powell, ongoing tariff rollouts, this month’s bump in retail sales (and whether that means consumers are actually buying more), good-not-great bank earnings, and fears around inflation. Then, they recount their first-half takes and pay the price for the worst of them. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

