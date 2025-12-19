Our 6 Favorite Investments for 2026 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the latest inflation report and what it could mean for future rate cuts, the recent performance of growth stocks, and whether or not a “Santa rally” matters for the market next year. Then, they offer their six favorite opportunities for 2026, ranging from precious metals and consumer stocks to international funds and healthcare. For more information about the offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

