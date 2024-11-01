Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Nancy Pelosi, JD Vance and AOC are Buying These Stocks | Cabot Street Check

November 1, 2024
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad talk about the disappointing jobs numbers this morning, third-quarter earnings surprises, and volatility on the horizon with both the Fed meeting and election next week. Then, Brad quizzes Chris on the portfolios of members of Congress, the most popular stocks traded by elected officials, and whether fears about political “insider trading” are overblown.

