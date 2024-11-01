Nancy Pelosi, JD Vance and AOC are Buying These Stocks | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad talk about the disappointing jobs numbers this morning, third-quarter earnings surprises, and volatility on the horizon with both the Fed meeting and election next week. Then, Brad quizzes Chris on the portfolios of members of Congress, the most popular stocks traded by elected officials, and whether fears about political “insider trading” are overblown.

