Larry Cheung, CFA, On His 3 Favorite China Stocks | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the recent sell-off and the state of the market before bringing on special guest, Larry Cheung, CFA, for his perspective on investing in Chinese stocks and ADRs (19:34). Larry shares insights gathered from his recent time spent overseas and touches on the state of the Chinese consumer, real estate, and “green shoots” he sees amidst a period of overly bearish sentiment. Topics covered include, BYD’s (BYDDY) impressive market share and growth prospects, the regulatory hurdles facing AI and technological growth for established names, and he highlights an e-commerce play that’s actively gaining ground against competitors.

You can find more of his insights @LarryCheungCFA on X/Twitter, on his YouTube page, @LarryCheungCFA, and on his Substack, Letters from Larry: U.S. and China Investment Strategy.

