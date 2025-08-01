Jobs and Tariffs Sink the Market. But for How Long? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad break down a heaping helping of economic news. They drill down into this morning’s jobs figures, the results of the latest Fed meeting and the implementation of long-awaited tariffs. Then, they discuss GDP figures, including one subcomponent that can help cut through the noise, and this month’s PCE. To close out the show, they highlight a handful of major earnings reports and AI-driven growth in big tech companies. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

