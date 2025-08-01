Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Podcast

Jobs and Tariffs Sink the Market. But for How Long? | Cabot Street Check

August 1, 2025
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad break down a heaping helping of economic news. They drill down into this morning’s jobs figures, the results of the latest Fed meeting and the implementation of long-awaited tariffs. Then, they discuss GDP figures, including one subcomponent that can help cut through the noise, and this month’s PCE. To close out the show, they highlight a handful of major earnings reports and AI-driven growth in big tech companies. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

Chris Preston

Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.