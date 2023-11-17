Is the Bull Market Back? with Mike Cintolo and Jacob Mintz | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad bring on Mike Cintolo of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader and Jacob Mintz of Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Profit Booster to talk all things market-related. They discuss promising signs in the current market rally and what could signal an all-clear for the bulls, option buying by the institutions that move markets, and where they’re seeing the strongest names in the market. Then, they talk about the possible impacts of market seasonality, signs of strength in China and what they’re looking for in the weeks ahead. To sign up for the upcoming Free Investor Event, “Mastering Today’s Market: 4 Experts, 4 Top Picks, and a Wealth of Wisdom,” click here.

