Is Netflix the New King of Wall Street? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad cover this week’s impressive market rebound, technical levels to watch for confirmation, President Trump’s cooler tone on Jerome Powell, tariff developments and why it’s appropriate to be optimistic. Then, they discuss new developments with EVs and autonomous vehicles, Tesla’s (TSLA) monster day, early earnings season winners and whether Netflix (NFLX) can become a trillion-dollar company. For more details about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

