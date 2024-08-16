Inflation Falls, SBUX Upgrades, and ASTS to the Moon | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the strength of the American consumer, inflation falling into the 2% range and what the Fed’s path forward looks like. Then, they talk about Chipotle’s (CMG) surprise decision to poach Starbucks’ (SBUX) CEO and whether a change in CEO moves the needle for companies. To close out the “Big 3,” they take a look at AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) after shares ran up 50% ahead of their planned satellite launch. Finally, they explore the heightened trading volume at the end of the day, why it can catch retail investors off guard, and whether it’s worth worrying about.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

