Ignore the Bears. Why It’s Time to Buy Stocks Again | Cabot Street Check

On today’s episode of Street Check, with Brad out on vacation Chris is joined by Michael Brush, long-time MarketWatch columnist and Chief Analyst of Cabot Cannabis Investor. Chris and Michael discuss why the bears are wrong, bond yield fears are overblown, and reasons the market may be on the cusp of its next big leg up. Then, they get into the many potential catalysts in the cannabis sector that could soon trigger another major rally in cannabis stocks.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

