Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Podcast

“I Think Gold Is Headed to $10,000" | Cabot Street Check

September 5, 2025
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad are joined by a rotating cast of Cabot analysts to discuss what they’re seeing in the market. Jacob Mintz breaks down the options market and signs of hesitancy among smart-money options traders; Clif Droke shares his insights on what’s driving gold and calls his upside shot, predicting $10,000 an ounce; and Tom Hutchinson offers his take on dividend stocks, interest rates, and the AI trade as the still-dominant market narrative. For more details about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

Chris Preston

Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.