“I Think Gold Is Headed to $10,000" | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad are joined by a rotating cast of Cabot analysts to discuss what they’re seeing in the market. Jacob Mintz breaks down the options market and signs of hesitancy among smart-money options traders; Clif Droke shares his insights on what’s driving gold and calls his upside shot, predicting $10,000 an ounce; and Tom Hutchinson offers his take on dividend stocks, interest rates, and the AI trade as the still-dominant market narrative. For more details about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

