How the Stimulus Raises the Floor for Chinese Stocks | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the latest jobs report and its impact on the market, the brief dockworker strike, and what’s happening with Nike (NKE) to push shares down by more than 7% in just a week. Then, they welcome Larry Cheung to discuss the latest stimulus measures in China, how across-the-board economic support has raised the floor for Chinese stocks, and the companies he believes will benefit most. You can find more from Larry on Substack, YouTube, and X (Twitter).

