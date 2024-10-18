How High Can the S&P, Apple, and Bitcoin Go in 2024? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss ASML (ASML)'s early earnings report and contrast it with a bullish report from Taiwan Semi (TSM), broadly bullish bank earnings, the impact of large-scale layoffs at high-profile firms, Alphabet (GOOG)'s monopoly ruling and ARK Funds becoming shorthand for wealth destruction. Then, they make over/under predictions for six investment categories for the end of 2024. For more information about the Cabot Value Investor offer mentioned on the episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

