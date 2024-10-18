Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
How High Can the S&P, Apple, and Bitcoin Go in 2024? | Cabot Street Check

October 18, 2024
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss ASML (ASML)'s early earnings report and contrast it with a bullish report from Taiwan Semi (TSM), broadly bullish bank earnings, the impact of large-scale layoffs at high-profile firms, Alphabet (GOOG)'s monopoly ruling and ARK Funds becoming shorthand for wealth destruction. Then, they make over/under predictions for six investment categories for the end of 2024. For more information about the Cabot Value Investor offer mentioned on the episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

