Housing Is Back. Are Housing Stocks? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad give an instant reaction to Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, discuss Nvidia’s (NVDA) blowout earnings quarter and what it means for AI stocks, and break down Better’s (BETR) catastrophic take-public results. Then, they welcome Cabot Money Club’s Nancy Zambell to discuss investor sentiment, the state of the housing market and whether you should buy housing stocks with mortgage rates at 20-year highs.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

