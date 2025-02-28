Growth Stocks Implode. Are They Oversold? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the growth stock sell-off, Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings and the market’s response, and what to do with Tesla (TSLA) in light of its recent performance. Then, they welcome Mish Schneider of MarketGauge to shed some light on the inflation picture, gold & silver, her “Economic Modern Family,” sentiment, and signs of strength in the “Vanity Trade.” Visit cabotwealth.com/street for her free special report.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

