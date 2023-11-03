Gold and Bitcoin Are Surging. Should You Buy Either? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the recent impressive performance of the major indices, the latest Fed meeting and what that could mean for the economy going forward, and what’s behind this year’s rally in Bitcoin. Then, they welcome on gold and metals investing expert Clif Droke to talk about gold trading near all-time highs, increased safe-haven demand in an era of global conflict, EV inputs and “Dr. Copper” showing signs of an economic slowdown, and whether uranium deserves a place in your portfolio.

