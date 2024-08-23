Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
EVs are (Too?) Beat Up. Space Stocks are Ready for Launch | Cabot Street Check

August 23, 2024
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad briefly touch on Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming earnings before diving into the market’s rebound from the late-July/Early-August correction, Powell’s rate announcement in Jackson Hole and the recent jobs revision. Then they debate which electric vehicle stocks might offer some upside now that the “romance” phase is in the past and whether space stocks are the next hot sector on Wall Street.

