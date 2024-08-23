EVs are (Too?) Beat Up. Space Stocks are Ready for Launch | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad briefly touch on Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming earnings before diving into the market’s rebound from the late-July/Early-August correction, Powell’s rate announcement in Jackson Hole and the recent jobs revision. Then they debate which electric vehicle stocks might offer some upside now that the “romance” phase is in the past and whether space stocks are the next hot sector on Wall Street.

