European Stocks Surge; U.S. Housing Market Sags | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss mixed signals from the market, surprising strength in European stocks and whether or not Alibaba (BABA) is the next big thing in AI. Then, they welcome on Nancy Zambell of Cabot Money Club to talk all about investor sentiment, which sectors are showing strength, and the state of the housing market. To learn more about Cabot Money Club, click here.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

