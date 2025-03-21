“European Stocks are the New Mag 7" | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the latest Fed meeting and rising uncertainty in the economy, the market’s performance so far in 2025, and whether you can invest in any of the “Mag 7” stocks now that they’ve flipped to the “Lag 7.” Then, they explore the outperformance of global stocks—especially in Europe—and the potentially massive opportunity there before closing the episode with a look at value stocks. For more information on the offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

