“European Stocks are the New Mag 7" | Cabot Street Check

March 21, 2025
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the latest Fed meeting and rising uncertainty in the economy, the market’s performance so far in 2025, and whether you can invest in any of the “Mag 7” stocks now that they’ve flipped to the “Lag 7.” Then, they explore the outperformance of global stocks—especially in Europe—and the potentially massive opportunity there before closing the episode with a look at value stocks. For more information on the offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

