Electric Vehicle Stocks are Back! Which Should You Buy? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad talk travel stocks, earnings, the Fed and electric vehicles before welcoming on Cabot Explorer’s Chief Analyst Carl Delfeld. Then, they continue the EV deep dive and discuss ethical investing in the EV supply chain, identifying key inputs to megatrends, and investing globally. You can find Carl’s latest book, Power Rivals: America and China’s Superpower Struggle, here.

