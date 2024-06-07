Did Jensen Huang Just Signal a Top in Nvidia?| Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the market setting fresh all-time highs, NVDA overtaking AAPL as the second-largest company by market cap and a major anecdotal top signal, and the 10% sell-off in Mexican stocks following that country’s presidential election. Then, they welcome on Tom Hutchinson, Chief Analyst of Cabot Dividend Investor and Cabot Income Advisor, to talk all things dividend investing, which sectors he likes, and the value of adding dividend-paying stocks to your portfolio.

