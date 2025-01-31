DeepSeek Explained - and Why It’s Good for the Market | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad take a deep dive on DeepSeek and explore what it means for the AI narrative and the biggest winners of the last two years. Then, they discuss this week’s Fed meeting, Powell’s acknowledgment that 2% is a loose target and changes to their announcement language. Finally, they talk about recent outperformance by gold and metals, Tesla’s latest announcements and Magnificent Seven earnings. For more details about the offer mentioned in today’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

