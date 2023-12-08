Crypto & AI & Small Caps, oh my! | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad briefly talk AI in their daily lives before Chris and breaks down the bull case for Bitcoin after a triple-digit (percentage) run from 2023 lows. Then, they welcome on small-cap investing expert Tyler Laundon to discuss a crypto bet he lost to Jacob Mintz, recent trends in an undervalued sector of the market and seeing Rivian SUVs outside the ski slopes. To close out the episode, they debate the Fed’s path forward, expectations for the market, and the importance of identifying strong companies and not painting asset classes with a broad brush.

