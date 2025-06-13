Cool Inflation, Hot Silver Prices and Liberation Day 2.0 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the possibility of a pullback in the market now that volatility is in the air, a bullish 20% two-month run-up in the S&P 500 and what that points to going forward, and whether the impending resumption of tariffs might spook the market. Then, they review the latest inflation figures, lay out their expectations for the Fed and talk about silver’s historic discount to gold. For more information about the offer mentioned in this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

