Can Earnings Season Save this Market? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Wednesday’s massive rally, the disconnect between sentiment and the economy, and how earnings season can offer more clarity for investors. Then, they’re joined by Bryan Perry, founder and author of “Cash Machine,” to talk about the market’s response to President Trump’s tariff plan, how to generate income in the current environment, and how he’s managing market risks now. For more information about “Cash Machine” and Bryan’s services, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

