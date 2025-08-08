Bull Market Narrows, Real Estate Thaws | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Brad highlights some of the biggest news items of the week, including the ISM Services index that triggered some selling pressures, the tariff rollout now that the proverbial can is no longer getting kicked down the street, initial jobless claims, and a narrowing of the bull market. Then, Nancy Zambell joins to talk all about housing and real estate. They cover home prices, interest rate expectations, how prospective buyers should approach the market, and a handful of stocks in the sector that look strong. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

