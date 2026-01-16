Bitcoin vs. Gold, NFLX vs. META and Other 2026 Picks | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss bank earnings, Jerome Powell vs. the DOJ, and BYD gaining a foothold in North America. Then, they debate Bitcoin vs. gold, NFLX vs. META, U.S. stocks vs. European stocks, small caps vs. large caps, and more. For more information on the offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

