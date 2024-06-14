Bad Takes & Hot Sauce: Part 3 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad briefly discuss the state of the market and the latest Fed meeting and inflation numbers, plus what’s happening with the biggest tech stocks, before they pay the price for their bad takes. They’ll talk beer stocks, rate cuts, AI bubbles, China, the Equal-Weight S&P 500 and more and Producer Madison will dole out the punishment, with her thumb on the scale as always.

