Free Podcast

Bad Headlines, NFLX’s Suits Bump and Tesla Hits the Guardrails | Cabot Street Check

October 20, 2023
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week, on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss early earnings season results and the impact (if any) they’re having on the market. Then they talk Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) blockbuster weight loss drugs and what knock-on effects they could have on other stocks and sectors. To close out the podcast, they briefly touch on the situation in Gaza and the potential impact on investors before discussing Brad’s trip to Japan and (more importantly) the value of a favorable exchange rate when ticking items off your travel bucket list, whether Japan has turned the corner and is now a good investing destination, as well as a Japanese stock pick to take advantage of a recovering travel sector. Email Street Check at streetcheck@cabotwealth.com with feedback, comments, or suggestions.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

