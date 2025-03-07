Are We Hurtling Toward a New Bear Market? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the fallout from tariffs, a correction in the Nasdaq, small caps, and growth stocks, and how much further the market could fall. Then, they talk about the recent surge in European stocks, Bitcoin, year-end calls, and Severance vs. White Lotus. For more information about the offer mentioned in this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

