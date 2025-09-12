Are Oracle’s Earnings a Warning Sign of an AI Bubble? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad break down the impending Fed rate cut, the moderating inflation picture and whether the S&P 500 can pass the 7,000 level by year’s end. Then, they discuss whether Oracle (ORCL) is signaling an AI bubble (and what might pop it), the recent Klarna (KLAR) IPO, and whether a winning record matters for publicly traded sports franchises and the companies that own them. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

