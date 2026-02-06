Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Analyst Round Table: Why You Shouldn’t Sweat the Market Slide | Cabot Street Check

February 6, 2026
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad are joined by a rotating cast of Cabot analysts, including Jacob Mintz, Clif Droke, Tom Hutchinson and Carl Delfeld. They talk options, volatility in tech stocks and software, undervalued sectors, market rotation, precious metals, dividends, global investing and more. To learn more about the special offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

