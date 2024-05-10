Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Podcast

Analyst Round Table: Where Do Stocks Go From Here? | Cabot Street Check

May 10, 2024
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad welcome on a slate of Cabot analysts to discuss their perspectives on the market heading into summer. Jacob Mintz of Cabot Options Trader opens up the episode with options trading and institutional buying signals in commodities and financials as well as how he’s positioning his portfolio. Then, Chief Investment Strategist Mike Cintolo joins to offer his insights into growth stocks and what’s happening under the surface. To close out the episode, Michael Brush of Cabot Cannabis Investor gives an update on marijuana stocks, rescheduling, SAFER Banking, and the why the sector is once again a buy.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]
Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

Chris Preston

Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.