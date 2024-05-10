Analyst Round Table: Where Do Stocks Go From Here? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad welcome on a slate of Cabot analysts to discuss their perspectives on the market heading into summer. Jacob Mintz of Cabot Options Trader opens up the episode with options trading and institutional buying signals in commodities and financials as well as how he’s positioning his portfolio. Then, Chief Investment Strategist Mike Cintolo joins to offer his insights into growth stocks and what’s happening under the surface. To close out the episode, Michael Brush of Cabot Cannabis Investor gives an update on marijuana stocks, rescheduling, SAFER Banking, and the why the sector is once again a buy.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

