AI Skepticism & The Citrini Report | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Brad breaks down the latest market news, including the Citrini research report that spooked the market, Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings, the winners and losers as investors get more skeptical of the AI trade, and today’s high PPI print. Then, Nancy Zambell, Chief Analyst of Cabot Money Club, joins to discuss pockets of strength in the market, GLP-1 stocks, real estate and managing credit card debt.

