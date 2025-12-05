AAPL and GOOG Have Won the AI Wars; META Has Lost Them | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the market’s resurgence after it fell from October highs, the latest jobs numbers and what they may be telling us about the economy, record-high retail spending this holiday season, Netflix (NFLX) buying Warner Bros. (WBD), and Meta’s (META) decision to throw in the towel on the metaverse.

