A Dry January for Stocks? Or a Temporary Hangover? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad offer their perspectives on the brief selloff that’s started the new year, debate whether the upcoming election cycle is likely to impact the markets, and try and pinpoint which trends will usurp the AI/GLP-1 narrative of 2023. Then, they welcome on Bruce Kaser of Cabot Value Investor and Cabot Turnaround Letter to discuss his value-based approach, investing in China, the Magnificent Seven stocks, and what he’s learned from famed investor Charlie Munger.

